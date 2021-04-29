All the buzz is currently around Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the past few days, the names of several celebrities have been doing the rounds. Amongst others is Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli. In the latest update, Divya Agarwal has confirmed that boyfriend Varun Sood is a part of the show as well. Read on for details.

Varun and Divya have been dating each other ever since they confessed their love in Vikas Gupta hosted Ace Of Space. The couple has been there for each other through thick and thin. Time and again, fans can witness their PDA on social media and it’s too adorable.

Now, Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram to indirectly confirm Varun Sood’s entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She shared a romantic picture holding her boyfriend’s hand amid the serene beauty of nature. While the Splitsvilla beauty was dressed in grey co-ords, Varun wore a black t-shirt and ripped jeans.

“Promise me you’ll be fine in the most dreadful show! I can’t wait to see scorpions and snakes on you @varunsood12,” Divya Agarwal captioned her post.

Check it out below:

Isn’t it adorable? The duo truly make couple goals!

Meanwhile, Baalveer actress Anushka Sen yesterday confirmed her entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She will probably be the youngest actress to be a part of the Rohit Shetty show. For the unversed, Anushka is just 18 and was approached by the makers to participate in the show.

Confirming the news to Times Of India, Anushka Sen shared, “Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers are yet to release the final names of contestants.

Are you excited to witness Varun Sood, Anushka Sen and others performing action stunts?

