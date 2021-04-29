In the last few days, we have seen several Bollywood celebrities taking a break from social media. While some are keeping a distance to maintain sanity, others are showing solidarity to the nation during the COVID crisis. The latest to join the bandwagon is Esha Gupta.

The actress announced that she’ll be away from social media for some time as she is in pain as the nation suffers from the pandemic. However, she also informed that her team will be active through her account to help the people. She wrote it all in an Instagram story.

Esha Gupta wrote: “We are in this together. Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Every day seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and pray for your families’ safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another.”

Recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, Amit Sadh and Hina Khan too announced taking a break from social media.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta’s presence has been a treat for all her followers as the actress is known to share some breathtaking pictures. One such was the steamy picture she shared while bidding goodbye to 2020. In the Instagram picture, shirtless Esha is seen sitting on the bed and stretching.

“We made it through December…Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight #bye2020,” she wrote as the caption. Click here to see it.

