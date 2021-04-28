Post Bigg Boss, it is Khatron Ke Khiladi that grabs all the eyeballs. Like every year, Rohit Shetty will be coming up with a bunch of celebrity contestants to entertain us. Names of probable contestants have been doing the rounds already and it includes Sanaya Irani, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi amongst others. But the first confirmed name seems to be Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen.

Anushka would probably be the youngest celebrity on the stunt-based reality show. She’s just 18 and has already created a huge name for herself in showbiz. Jhansi Ki Rani, Baal Veer, Comedy Circus Ki Mahabali, Apna Time Bhi Aayega are amongst her other known shows.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Anushka Sen has confirmed that she’s gearing up for the challenges. Talking about how she bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress revealed, “Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show.”

Anushka Sen has already started prepping for KKK11. The actress added, “Since it’s not safe to step outside, I have started exercising at home. I am doing some core exercises and also building up my stamina. I have changed my diet and I am sticking to healthy food. It’s all about mentally preparing yourself and that’s what I am doing. I’m going with the flow for now and gearing up for the challenges that I would face there.”

Given that she’s too young, Sen would be accompanied by her father. However, he will only stay in the hotel room.

