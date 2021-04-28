Legendary actor Irrfan Khan had given so much of him for us to remember. He was a part of some of the most celebrated films like Angrezi Medium, Life Of Pi, Piku amongst others. It was last year that we lost him during his battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Son Babil is now opening up about the actor’s final days and it is leaving us teary-eyed. Read on for details.

Ever since Irrfan passed away, it is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, who have been sharing memories with the late star. Time and again, the mother-son duo shares anecdotes from the past that leave many emotional. The latest one is regarding the Angrezi Medium actor’s final days.

In an interview with Film Companion, Irrfan Khan’s son revealed that the late actor declared that he’ll die days before his death. Babil revealed, “I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said…he just looked at me, smiled and said ‘I am going to die’ and I told him ‘No you are not’. He then smiled again and went back to sleep.”

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of Irrfan Khan, was present during the interaction too. She revealed that the actor’s best quality was the fact that he wouldn’t lie.

“I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. The main thing is when he is in love with you and says ‘I love you’, he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it,” Sutapa said.

It has also been revealed that Irrfan Khan wanted to do a film with his son Babil. The actor was planning huge for his son’s career but destiny had its own unfortunate plans.

Babil Khan will be making his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala. The film stars Triptii Dimri in lead.

