Earlier today, the 93rd Oscar ceremony took place in Los Angeles and ever since then, everyone has been talking about it. From Nomadland winning the ‘Best Picture’ to Chloé Zhao making a historic win with her Academy Award – a lot will be remembered in the history of these awards. The Academy also honoured the late artists including Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhanu Athaiya.

Advertisement

Today, we are going to talk about the time when Irrfan talked about his Oscars trophy and revealed how he wouldn’t keep it in the bathroom.

Advertisement

The Angrezi Medium actor passed away last year and wasn’t just a brilliant artist but also a human being. Irrfan Khan was undergoing treatment for colon infection that led to neuroendocrine cancer and was on a break from films too.

Well, he wasn’t just a popular name in Bollywood but also the West. The Hindi Medium actor did some incredible work in Hollywood including films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pi and Jurassic World to name a few.

Back in 2017, during Architectural Digest spread, talking about his Mumbai abode, Irrfan Khan was asked where he would keep his Oscars when he wins one.

Answering this question, the Life Of Pi actor said, “So many awards mean so little, but that… that is an award that would change everything; it can open up every choice for an actor. I know I won’t keep it in the bathroom… If it were ever to come, it would come with its own place. It would find its own place.”

Meanwhile, the Memoriam video with Stevie Wonder song ‘As’ in the background, honoured the talents that bid their final goodbye last year. The Academy paid their tribute and thanked them for having walked on Earth. Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor, was also a well-known face in Hollywood. Having starred in films like Life Of A Pi and Inferno, his death was mourned by the West too.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Painted Katrina Kaif But She Replied, “This Looks Like Vidya Balan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube