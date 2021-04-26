Salman Khan is beyond just an actor. From farming to singing, over the years, fans have witnessed many avatars of him. But did you know the superstar loves painting too? Once, he made a portrait of actress Katrina Kaif. But the rumoured ex-girlfriend was quick to reply that the painting looked like Vidya Balan. Read on for all the details!

It was during Bigg Boss 10 when Vidya appeared on the show for the promotion of Kahaani 2. During a fun segment, the duo were seated on the stage and enjoyed quirky banter. Salman recalled the time when he created a portrait for Katrina Kaif but things didn’t go as planned.

In a vial video, Salman Khan could be heard saying, “Main painting karta hoon aur ek din maine Katrina ka portrait banaya. On which Katrina replied, ‘Who is this?’ I said, ‘You.’ But she was not in agreement, she said, ‘This is not me, this looks like Vidya Balan.’”

To this, Vidya Balan was quick to reply, “Really? Yeh kab ki baat hai.” Salman Khan took a while to respond, to which the Kahaani actress poked fun at him saying, “pakde gaye.”

The banter continued as Vidya added, “Mera kuch kehne ka mann ho raha hai but sahas nahi kar. Woh dirty picture toh nahi thi?” The superstar then clarified that it was a picture taken by renowned photographer JP Singhal but it looked more like a picture of Vidya Balan.

Check out the viral throwback picture below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Radhe. The film has been long stuck due to the pandemic. It will finally witness the light of the day via a multi-platform release. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda amongst others.

