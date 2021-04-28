Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life messiah during the crisis of COVID-19. From helping migrant workers reaching their homes to providing financial help, the actor has done every possible thing for needy ones. Now, he has launched an initiative for COVID tests and doctor consultations for free.

Yes, you read that right! While central and state governments have taken an effort to make testing affordable, a major section still can’t get it done due to financial conditions. Considering this situation, Sonu has launched free services. The initiative has been launched by Sood Foundation in a collaboration with Heal Well 24 and Krsnaa Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote, “You, take REST. Let me handle the TEST. Launching FREE COVID HELP with @HealWell24 @Krsnaa_D @SoodFoundation.”

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sonu Sood made an arrangement of airlifting a 25-year-old critically ill Covid-19 patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment.

The patient named Bharti is the daughter of a retired railway officer, and she has reportedly lost almost 85 to 90 percent of her lungs owing to Covid-19. Sonu initially helped in shifting her to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors then suggested she needed a lung transplant.

Sonu arranged for the patient to be airlifted to Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, for a treatment called ECMO, in which blood is artificially pumped into the body to take pressure away from the lungs. “Doctors said the chances are 20 percent, and asked me if I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said ‘of course’. She is a 25-year-old young girl and will fight the battle hard and come out of it stronger. That’s why we took this chance and decided to get an air ambulance. The treatment is going well in and we hope for the best,” Sonu added.

