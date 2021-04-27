Deepika Padukone has an impressive filmography featuring titles like Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. We are absolutely excited that she said yes to these films but did you know she said no to a couple of other films, including a few blockbusters?

Yes, this is true. The actress has rejected many films, including those starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and even Ranbir Kapoor. Not just Bollywood, the actress even said no to featuring in a Hollywood flick that was part of a major film franchise.

Now sit back and scroll down to check out the films Deepika Padukone said no to.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Deepika Padukone said no to starring in the last film Yash Chopra ever directed, but her exact reason for the same is still unknown. There were reports that Katrina Kaif had requested director Aanand L Rai to drop Deepika from the film as both the actors have dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past, and they weren’t comfortable in each other’s company.

So if Katrina wanted Deepika out of the film, then it’s easy to assume that Anushka Sharma was finally offered the role.

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Can you believe it! Deepika Padukone turned down a role to star opposite Aamir Khan in a Yash Raj production. But seeing that the film saw AK in a double role with most of the other actors falling in the background, we don’t blame her for rejecting the role.

Katrina Kaif finally essayed the role, and we got to see her sexy moves in Kamli.

Kick (2014)

We just read that she rejected a Shah Rukh Khan and an Aamir Khan starrer, so how could Salman Khan be far behind? Deepika Padukone said no to starring opposite Salman Khan in the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial Kick. Reportedly, the makers approached Deepika for a song in the film, but she turned it down because she thought that it would clash with Lovely from Happy New Year.

Later, it was bagged by Nargis Fakri.

Roy (2015)

We all loved Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry in films like Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; the actress still said no to starring opposite him in Roy.

The actress rejected the role, and it went on to Jacqueline Fernandez. We are happy though that this film doesn’t feature in Deepika’s filmography.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

In a past interview with DNA, Deepika Padukone spoke about the film, saying, “See films always belong to people who do them. It doesn’t matter who was offered or who didn’t do it. That’s why I talk about films that I have been offered. That’s not what matters, what matters eventually after the film has released is who the film belongs to and it belongs to those who have been a part of it.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja finally played the role.

Fast And Furious 7 (2015)

Deepika made her Hollywood debut in 2017, but she was all set to enter the industry a couple of years earlier. Yes, you read that right. As per the actress’ confession, she was offered a role in the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious Franchise, Furious 7.

Talking about having to say no to it, in a 2013 conversation, Deepika Padukone told PTI, “I don’t regret it. I had to work out things for Ram-Leela here, I couldn’t have left the process midway, I had given my commitment here first. Looking at the way the film (Ram-Leela) has got a response, I feel good as my hard work has paid off.”

Nathalie Emmanuel then essayed the role that was offered to Deepika. She reprised the role in The Fate of the Furious and will soon be seen in F9.

Sultan (2016)

Deepika Padukone had once expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan, but she has rejected projects with him several times. This also includes her turning down the role in Khan’s Sultan. Reason – We do not know why!

Anushka Sharma then played the role.

Did you know Deepika Padukone rejected all these films? Which was the most shocking rejection, according to you?

