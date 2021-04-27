Chak De! India turned out to be a gamechanger for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor who was long-ruling as the romance king with his chocolate boy image got a chance to prove his versatility. It was the sports film along with Swades that opened a plethora of opportunities for him. But did you know, the film was initially offered to Salman Khan? The Radhe actor revealed why he declined it with his taste of humour. Read on for details!

Advertisement

As most know, Chak De! India witnessed Shah Rukh play the role of the Hockey coach, Kabir Khan. The film released in 2007 turned out to be a super hit. It collected a total of Rs 102 crore at the worldwide box office. As it was for SRK, the film could have been an image changer for Salman as well.

Advertisement

During the press conference of Sultan, Salman Khan revealed why he rejected the film. Initially, he joked saying, “Chak De was offered to me but I left it because even Shah Rukh Khan should be a part of a few great films.”

Later on, Salman Khan went onto share the real reason why he rejected Chak De! India. The superstar added, “When I was offered Chak De, my image for totally different as I was doing Partner and all those kind of films. My only thing in Chak De was that my fans would expect me to wear a wig and win the match for India which would not go for the film.”

Just not that, the Radhe actor even added that he was too involved in the commercial zone.

“That was not my genre at that point of time. It was more serious kind of film and I was doing more of a commercial kind of cinema which I am still doing. I would never move out of commercial cinema zone but it is just that there would be a lot of meaningful cinema in the commercial zone,” Salman Khan concluded.

On the professional front, the actor would be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar Trolls The Troll Over COVID-19 Vaccine: “Address De Tera, Naya Joke Book Bhejta Hoon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube