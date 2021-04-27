Kartik Aaryan’s exit from Dharma Production’s Dostana 2 came as a shock to many fans. Karan Johar’s decision not to collaborate with the actor in the future has sparked a heated debate on social media. Some were in favour of the director’s decision while others slammed him.

Several theories are doing rounds on social media. One of the most common ones being Kartik being unprofessional and creating troubles. Now the latest report throws some light on the alleged fall out between Kartik and Karan.

Bollywood Hungama reports that a source said, “Kartik Aaryan had come on board Dostana 2 in 2019 for a minimal amount of Rs. 2-3 crores, and at present his market value is upside of Rs. 10 crores. At first, he asked Karan for a hike in his acting fees mid-way as his market value had gone up big time in the last two years. While Karan believed it was unprofessional on Kartik’s part to renegotiate the remuneration mid-way, he tried to compensate him with another film, Mr Lele. Kartik also agreed to come on board the said film and was all charged up for a quirky ride. But to his surprise, he found himself replaced all of a sudden by Vicky Kaushal without being notified. Kartik was also upset with Dharma Productions when they gave Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha to Shahid Kapoor.”

The report further states that Karan Johar offered the actor another film, a cricket story directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena fame. In order to avoid being expelled from the film, Kartik asked Karan to execute and sign a contract with him. The source also said, “Meanwhile, Kartik continued giving reasons of the Covid 19 pandemic to not start shoot for Dostana 2 and Karan didn’t push him much either given their relationship. But when he shot for Dhamaka, Karan was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment.”

Kartik Aaryan reportedly made clear To Karan that he will only start shooting for Dostana 2 after he signed Sharan’s next. “Karan felt there was a total lack of trust and couldn’t commit to the film until the script and screenplay were locked,” the source further said.

Karan Johar then went to start the filming of Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. When Kartik got the wind of the situation, he informed Dharma Production that the only dates available for Dostana 2 this year was from April onwards. This led Janhvi to pick between Dostana 2 and Mr Lele. Karan Johar was upset with Kartik’s actions.

The insider said, “Karan felt it was unprofessional on Kartik’s end to arm-twist, and this finally led to a big fall out between the two, with things going ugly. Kartik on the other hand felt he was horribly underpaid for the job, as he was definitely the biggest selling point of the film and Karan was not keeping up his promise of a second film. Kartik also developed some issues with Janhvi Kapoor, due to their break up and it all culminated into a big fight, with money, like always coming in the centre. All issues might have been resolved, but unprofessionalism took things to a different tangent and Karan was left with no choice but to oust him from Dostana 2.”

