A while ago, news of Rajkummar Rao being zeroed in to star opposite Huma Qureshi in Netflix’s Monica, Oh My Darling, made the headlines. And now, we hear reports about the actor reportedly hiking his fees for the same and charging a staggering fee to play the lead.

Read on to know all the juice we have on how much the actor is charging to star in the Vasan Bala directorial.

Shedding light on the same, a source close to the development of Monica, Oh My Darling, tells Bollywood Hungama, “Since making his debut in 2010, Rajkummar Rao has come a really long way. Now after receiving critical acclaim for his performances and with his films being well received, Rajkummar has managed to break away from being categorized as a tier two star.”

Elaborating about how much is Rajkummar Rao is apparently charging for Monica, Oh My Darling, the insider told the portal, “In fact, post his recent release Roohi, and of course his previous Netflix film The White Tiger, Rao has become a name to contend with. Thanks to his new found place within the industry, Rajkummar has hiked his fee and is now charging a whopping Rs. 15 cr for Monica, Oh My Darling.”

Well, that’s a considerable amount. We are surely awaiting an official announcement to either confirm or deny the same.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao will soon feature in multiple projects. Besides Monica, Oh My Darling, the Stree actor, will also star in Hum Do Hamare Do and Badhaai Do. While HDHD is still under production, Badhaai Do has completed work.

Talking about Netflix’s Monica, Oh My Darling, the film is named after RD Burman’s cabaret item number from Caravan (1971) hat featured Helen. The film is helmed by Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Vasan Bala and produced by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray under Matchbox Pictures banner. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will also star Huma Qureshi.

