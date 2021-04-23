Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by now would have celebrated its one-year anniversary of release if it were normal times. The movie that has faced the wrath of the pandemic to the maximum, has finally opted for a hybrid release. The makers finally released the trailer of the film that was awaited for ages now. The trailer has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ today.

Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and ensemble in pivotal parts. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie brings back the Salman of the past decade. The trailer begins with the introduction of a ruthless cop who has an image of dealing with gory cases in his own way. Enters Radhe, who is pitched against Randeep, who is a cartel of sorts. The trailer has everything, from punches to action, to romance to dance. Catch it right below. And do not forget to vote.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai hits the big screens on May 13!

Polls How much did you like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

