Laal Kaptaan Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Saif Ali Khan’s Film Struggles To Even Attract Its Target Audience

Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan hit the theatres yesterday, and was expected to be the cine goers’ first choice amongst the latest releases, Sanaya Irani’s Ghost and Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. However, the response has been way below the expectations and the advance bookings for the day suggest a similar trend.

There have been barely any bookings all around the country. While major cities like Delhi & NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore were expected to pick with the beginning of the weekend, things turned out to be way different. The movie somehow is even failing to attract its niche target audience. The advance booking trends in the aforesaid cities have hardly any oranges or fast filling shows. The numbers lie in the range of only 0-5%.

The situation in terms of Hyderabad and Chennai is slightly better although not good enough either. Both the cities have advance bookings in the range of 5-10% shows filling fast. Hopefully, evening shows will witness a growth in the graph or else, the situation for Laal Kaptaan at the box office would be a really difficult one.

Although, the pre-release buzz was decent enough with fans praising Saif Ali Khan’s naga sadhu look and the vengeance avatar, that conversion of footfall at the ticket windows still remained unappealing.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is seen in a cameo in Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan.

In the official poster released by the makers, Sonakshi was seen sitting gracefully with her face half-covered in a niqab.

Co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L. Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions, the film released on October 18. The film was earlier scheduled for a September 6 release.

