The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Blames Chunky Panday For His Flop Films; His Reaction Is HILARIOUS!

Housefull 4 team including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by train. They had travelled there to promote their movie and shared pictures and videos with us from their exciting journey. Housefull 4 team along with Chunky Panday has now reached The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie and seems like they are having a ball on the show!

Chunky Panday shared a fun snippet from the show where Akshay is revealing some harsh truth about his flop movies. Chunky calls himself Akshay’s Guruji to which he very subtly replies, “Maine acting inse seekhi. Beginning ke 10 saal jo the mere career ke, woh sabse kharab filme maine usi waqt di hain. Jab maine inki acting bhuli hain uske baad mera career shuru hua!”

Chunky replies in his signature Housefull 4 style, “Mama Mia, he’s joking!” and everyone starts laughing their guts out to it.

Check out the promo here:

The 3 musketeers of housefull 1,2,3&4 on the kapil sharma show 😂🤣😅 tomorrow night 💣🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/4zOIRcQINN — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) October 18, 2019

While travelling to Delhi for promotions by train, Akshay took his daughter, Nitara also on the journey and shared some amazing pictures and videos of her too which are too cute to miss out.

Recently, Govinda along with his wife, Sunita came to grace the show with their presence. But what came as a shock to the fans was Govinda’s wife, Sunita told the show makers to not let Krushna be a part of it.

Krushna later spoke to BT and revealed his side of the story and said, “I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show.”

We can’t wait for this week’s episode to be aired.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!