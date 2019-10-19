Anees Bazmee is a master of comedy flicks and his films like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry are audiences’ all-time favourites. The director is all set to bring some madness on the screen with his next titled Pagalpanti. The film stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Illean D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and promises to be a laughter riot.

The makers of the film released the character posters of the film yesterday and the posters have now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. We are sure that it will gain a good number of votes because the actors have taken up some really quirky avatars for the film. The makers have revealed the names of each of the character as well including that of Saurabh Shukla, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

Check the posters out right here:

So what do you have to say about it? How will the character posters do on the ‘How’s The Hype’ meter? Do vote and let us know.

Sharing some anecdotes from the shoot of Pagalpanti, director Anees Bazmee revealed, “There was a particular scene which I think was jinxed! It was a birthday party scene, which we wanted to shoot outdoors. The set needed to be decked up for the shoot as it was all about celebration. However, every time we were ready with the shot, it would rain! This happened nearly half-a-dozen times.”

The team has shot the film extensively in London for three months. Bazmee even revealed how the drew closer and used to have dinner together every day. He talked in length about collaborating with Anil Kapoor for the 11th time and said that Anil has become very confident and comfortable in all these years.

Pagalpanti releases on November 22 this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!