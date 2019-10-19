Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan In High Emotional Action Sequences, Announcement Details – Rakesh Roshan Is REVEALING It All!

Hrithik Roshan’s next project after the success of War and Super 30 is one much anticipated announcement! While on one side it is being said that the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty-Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta Remake, one project that is surely happening is Krrish 4 with father Rakesh Roshan.

Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that not Rakesh Roshan, but Sanjay Gupta will be essaying the directorial role for the project. However, daddy Roshan set the records right, and quashed all such reports further confirming that he himself will be helming Krrish 4. Now, he’s spilling the beans and letting out details regarding the much-awaited announcement of the project.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan revealed about the same as, “I will only announce it once I am sure about the script. When I am 100 per cent sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the preproduction will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breath-taking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

About false reports of Sanjay Gupta helming the projects, “Even I am reading the same rumours as you and I don’t know who is writing it. Of course, I will direct it. Sanjay Gupta is with me writing the script with me and with me all the time. We both discuss things as our thoughts are very similar and we are working together in this. Even Sanjay is a very fine director, did a very good job with Kaabil and I am very proud of him. Right now, he is busy with his Mumbai Saga shoot.”

