Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai: Post Bharat, Salman Khan To Reunite With Disha Patani?

Yesterday came in as a huge surprise when Salman Khan treated his fans with the most unexpected yet amazing announcement! When the Dabangg 3 teaser poster came out, a surprise came in with the announcement of his much-awaited Eid 2020 release, titled as Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai. Now, we hear his Bharat favourite, actress Disha Patani, is going to be a part of the project!

If recent reports are to be believed, everything’s set and Disha is all set to perform a dance number with Salman Khan in the movie. The discussions have happened, and in fact, Disha has sought help from ‘friend’ Tiger Shroff for the song. Considering the fact that the director is the dancing legend himself, Prabhudheva, that’s expected to Disha to come up with her best possible!

A recent report by Deccan Chronicle reveals the same, “Disha wanted to be at her best for the song. So, she even took some help from her good friend Tiger Shroff so that she could polish her steps for the dance number. Salman himself is not a great dancer, but he has his own unique style and Disha wants to be on top of her game for the number. With Prabhudeva as the director of the film, Disha wants to surely impress him too.”

Furthermore, it is being said that the song will be shot next month, i.e, in November at Mehboob Studios, which is also the time when the movie is reportedly going on floors.

While there has been nothing confirmed by the makers yet, but after the Bharat collab in Slow Motion, the pair definitely has been in demand and Salman Khan himself just knows how to treat his fans best!

Are y’all excited about another track featuring Salman Khan & Disha Patani’s chemistry?

