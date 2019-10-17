Dabangg 3: Rajjo AKA Sonakshi Sinha’s Karwa Chauth Picture For Chulbul Pandey AKA Salman Khan Is Winning Hearts

Sonakshi Sinha is returning as Rajjo in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and her fans are excited as ever. The actress often shared snippets from her shoot for the film but her latest update will brighten your mood.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released posters of Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey, and Kichcha Sudeep, who will play the role of the main antagonist, Balli. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, since the day is a celebration of the bond between a husband and wife, the makers of the film released a special poster of Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife in the film.

Sonakshi shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur #Dabangg patniyo ko Happy Karwa Chauth #RajjoKaKarwaChauth”.

In the latest poster, Sonakshi Sinha is back in her character as Rajjo Pandey with her signature pose, decked up in a saree, with flowers tucked in her hair. but the interesting thing about the poster is that the actress is holding a sieve treating her fans with the glimpse of her Karwa Chauth look.

The movie will be directed by “Dabangg 3” director Prabhudheva, and is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film “The Outlaws”. It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.

Recently, Salman wrapped up “Dabangg 3“, which also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The pairing of Sonakshi Sinha’s Rajjo and Salman Khan’s Chulbul Panday is one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood owing to their perfect on-screen chemistry that has been a treat to the fans ever since the first Dabangg movie was released.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019. The film will also be Salman’s first ever to release in Multiple languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!