Prabhudheva, Promises To Deliver Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 Film On Time, REVEALS Interesting Details

Prabhudheva has just finished directing Salman Khan in “Dabangg 3” and has already plunged into directing the superstar in another project for his production house, Salman Khan Films. While “Dabangg 3” is scheduled for a December 2019 release, Prabhu’s new film with Salman aims for an Eid opening next year.

What’s more, Salman plays a cop in both the films.

“It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast,” said Prabhudheva, currently on a two-day break in Chennai to meet his sons.

Prabhu has been a favourite with Salman ever since they worked together as director and actor in the 2009 Eid blockbuster Wanted. He says Dabangg 3 is going to please Salmaniacs.

“It is a typical Salman Khan film. Doing a ‘Dabangg’ film was a challenge to me. I was new to the ‘Dabangg’ universe. Everyone else (in the unit) had worked in the first and second parts of the series. Of course, I had seen both the earlier films. So, I made an effort to get into the groove. Luckily for me I didn’t fall flat,” he said.

Because of the double commitment, Prabhu doesn’t get to spend much time with his children. “I hardly get time to be with them. I enjoy working and I need to work to ensure their future. But I also need time to be with them,” said Prabhu.

