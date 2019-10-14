War Box Office Day 13 Early Trends: Healthy Weekdays Ahead!

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer entered the second week on a high note and collected 33.30 crores in the second weekend. The film remained steady on the second Monday as the morning occupancy was almost similar to the second Friday. Though there was a drop in the evening and night shows and also in the ticket rates, the film still managed to put up a good number.

According to early estimates, War has earned 4-5 crores on its Day 13 which is worth appreciating. The total business so far is 275.65-276.65 crores and by the end of the second week, it will cross 285 crores mark.

The film is on the course of touching 300 crores mark and it will be done in the 3rd week itself.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan recently praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroffs son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with Hrithik in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

