Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan’s Apparent 250-Crore-Budget Film To Be Directed By Sanjay Gupta & Not Rakesh Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish is the only popular and loved superhero of India and it’s next part titled Krrish 4 has been in news for a long time now. After the grand success of Hrithik’s War, now all eyes are on this upcoming superhero film and reports have suggested that it’s already in the pre-production stage.

However, the latest development is that Rakesh Roshan has been replaced by Sanjay Gupta for taking the Krrish franchise forward. A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama that due to health issues with Rakesh, he & Hrithik have decided to get Sanjay on board to direct the film.

The source has been quoted as saying, “Yes Rakesh ji has roped in Sanjay Gupta to helm Krrish 4. Given that the film is a slick action entertainer, Gupta has the perfect sensibilities to direct such a movie.”

It has also been learnt that the film will be made on a huge budget of 250 crores approx. Talking about the same, the source added, “Further talking about the budget of the film the source continues, “The Krrish franchise has become pretty popular, well it is India’s only superhero franchise so it is obvious that the budget would be a big one. Besides with the amount of VFX, pre and post-production work that Krrish 4 will involve, a film on this scale will have to have a big budget. As of now, reports are that Rakesh Roshan has locked the budget at a whopping Rs. 250 cr!”

Talking about the shooting schedule of the film, he said, “After War, Hrithik already has a project lined up, so Krrish 4 will only start either in the second half of 2020 or towards the end of next year. But work on the film will start before that, especially since such films require immense groundwork in the pre-production stage.”

