Bunty Aur Babli 2: After Saif Ali Khan’s Exit, R Madhavan Lands The Leading Role

In the pipeline since a long time, Bunty Aur Babli 2 grabbed all the limelight with the news of Gully Boy sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi and then Saif Ali Khan getting on-board for playing a male lead. Although, the movie will feature a new pairing, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were locked in for an extended cameo.

Apparently, Abhishek Bachchan backed off from the project as director Shaad Ali wasn’t the part of it and Saif Ali Khan agreed on doing the role. Now, there’s another twist in this sequel as Saif, who showed interest in the script, too has left the sequel and eventually R Madhavan joined the cast.

The report in Bollywood Hungama states, “After Saif informed the makers that he wanted to step out of Bunty Aur Babli 2.0, they were on the lookout for a suitable actor, and Madhavan fit the bill perfectly. He loved the script and came on board immediately. The film went on floors last week.”

Released in 2005, Bunty Aur Babli is directed by Shaad Ali and features Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, in key roles.

Bunty Aur Babli sequel is being helmed by Varun V Sharma. Varun has previously worked on Salman Khan’s Bharat as a dialogue and screenplay writer along with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Apart from this sequel, R. Madhavan will also be seen in upcoming Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. The shoot of the same wrapped up in June and the actor said that it was the most awesome film shoot for him.

