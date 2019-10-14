52-Year-Old Chef Gordon Ramsay Takes The Internet By Storm With His Ripped Body

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph

Gordon Ramsay wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers, reports mirror.co.uk.

Recently, chef Gordon Ramsay had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts.

Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: “Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever !”

Ramsay’s fans were way more interested in him. One said: “Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices.” Another wrote: “Chef, you’re so sexy…”

“Hello hottie,” a user commented. And one said: “Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsay.”

Gordon Ramsay also wished good luck to all his followers who were entering the Ironman triathlon. Considered as one of the most challenging sporting events in the world, Gordon himself took part in it. Well, now we totally understand why he wanted to show everyone his post-iron man body.

