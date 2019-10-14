Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 Actually In Danger! I&B Ministry Finds It ‘Crossing The Line’?

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, amongst all the controversies that are happening in the house, is in a big mess outside of the house too. What started from a traders’ organization’s complaint has grown to Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry ‘looking’ into the matter.

The latest news coming in suggests the investigation carried by the I&B Ministry has found out that the show, indeed, is ‘crossing the line’. What will happen to this Salman Khan show? The rumours indicate at taking the show off-air.

According to a source close to the government as informed to Deccan Chronicle, “Our investigation has found the show to cross the line (of decency). They are now seriously exploring the possibility of banning the show, as it encourages negative competition among the contestants.”

The source also added, “Bigg Boss is toxic and addictive. The male-female contestants clearly play against each other in a sexually charged atmosphere. This is not an ordinary reality-show about a bunch of semi-celebrities being locked up together. It is an invitation to get seriously close in ways that are really not acceptable to our culture.”

Now, what will happen to the show? That will be known only after an official announcement is made. Till then, we’ll try to dig in at what’s happening in the I&B Ministry.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!