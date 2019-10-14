Ranveer Singh REJECTS Alia Bhatt’s Next With Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Leaves The Actress Disheartened?

After recently wrapping up Kabir Khan’s ’83, actor Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for Karan Johar’s Takht which will also star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst others. While everybody is way too excited for it, there’s another project that Alia fans can’t wait to go on floors – the one with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is being reported to be Gangubai.

Now, as per some recent reports, Alia’s Gully Boy plus Takht co-star Ranveer Singh was approached by director SLB for a pivotal role in the project. But the actor has turned it down, and the actress is heartbroken. Yes, you heard it right! A recent report by Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “After their film with Salman Khan in the lead was shelved, Bhansali was quick to let out another one with Alia essaying the title role. He was hoping to roll it out soon and apparently asked his golden goose Ranveer to do an important cameo but the actor turned it down. Alia, we hear, is quite miffed with this refusal.”

Well, only time will tell how much truth there is to the story, but given the par success that Ranveer Singh has already reached, it is expected of him to be looking forward to some meaty roles in his upcoming projects!

Meanwhile, it all started when some rifts took place just before Inshallah was supposed to go on floors, and soon the project was shelved. However, as promised to Alia, SLB is working on a script which is being said to be the Gangubai biopic and soon, an announcement is expected.

Alia Bhatt currently is working on Brahmastra which stars her beloved Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, and also has Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal role.

