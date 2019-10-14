Post Badlapur, Varun Dhawan Reunites With Sriram Raghavan For A Biopic!

The trend of biopics and patriotic movies has been quite successful for Bollywood, especially the actors like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal have managed to pull it off pretty well. Also, the audience has shown keen interest to know about our national heroes and historical events. Now, joining the league of aforementioned actors is Varun Dhawan, gearing up to portray a war hero on the big screen.

Varun Dhawan is reuniting with his Badlapur director and producer Dinesh Vijan for his next, which will be based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Khetarpal was honoured with Param Vir Chakra for withstanding the attacks during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, at the age of 21 years.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said that Arun Khetarpal’s brother Mukesh narrated the story and was astonished by it. But he was more interested in the bonding between Khetarpal and his father, which Vijan wants to explore through the movie.

Director Sriram Raghavan found it bit difficult to portray such a story but decided get on board finally. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, he revealed, “When Dinoo approached me to make a film on the subject, I found it daunting initially. But movies set in wartime have always moved me and this made me reconsider my decision. This is a solid story told over two generations of soldiers and we hope we can do justice to it.”

Speaking about the same, Varun Dhawan quoted, “When I met Arun’s brother Mukesh, I was moved. I too have a brother and I can’t understand what he must have gone through. And it’s our responsibility to tell it correctly. This is the most important film of my career and I’m excited to start work with Sriram again. I hope all Indians will feel as proud when they see our story unfold on screen.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!