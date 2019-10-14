Here’s How ‘Housefull 4’ Actress Pooja Hegde Celebrated Her Birthday

Amidst a busy work schedule, actress Pooja Hegde, who turned a year older on Sunday, took a day off to celebrate her birthday with her near and dear ones.

Sharing her birthday plans, Pooja said: “2019 has been a beautiful year for me, but it has also been busy. I’ve been juggling four films in total between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Since I’ve been working throughout, I have taken a day off for my birthday, which I will be celebrating with my closed friends and family.

“I’m looking forward to this, just a little less than I am looking forward to sharing ‘Housefull 4‘ with the audience. I had a blast shooting for it!”

Wishing Pooja a happy birthday, her forthcoming film “Housefull 4” co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda took to social media and penned heartfelt messages for her.

“Dearest Pooja, happy birthday. May you have a fabulous day and wishing you Housefull shows for your upcoming film (Works for me too),” Riteish wrote on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon wished Pooja “Housefull of happiness and success”.

“Have the bestest year ahead!! lots of love,” she added.

“Housefull 4” is scheduled to release on October 25.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!