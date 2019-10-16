Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep To Turn Master For Superstar Salman Khan!

With the shoot being wrapped up recently, Salman Khan and team is all geared up with Dabangg 3, which will arrive during Christmas next month. While director Prabhudheva already promised the movie to be a huge entertainer which won’t disappoint the fans, the superstar himself is leaving no stone unturned to give much-fulfilling experience to the viewers.

According to the reports flowing in, Salman Khan will dub with his own voice for the Kannada version of Dabangg 3 and none other than his co-star Kichcha Sudeep will guide him.

Apparently, Dabangg 3 is a prequel to the franchise, tracing the journey of how Chulbul Pandey becomes the police inspector. He will be seen locking horns with Sudeep, who is portraying a character of Balli.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20th December. It also features Sonakshi Sinha and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar in key roles.

Apart from Dabangg 3, Prabhudheva is already being roped in for directing Salman Khan’s next releasing on Eid 2020.

Speaking about the same in detail, Prabhu said, “It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast,”

Prabhu has been a favourite with Salman ever since they worked together as director and actor in the 2009 Eid blockbuster “Wanted”. He says “Dabangg 3” is going to please Salmaniacs.

“It is a typical Salman Khan film. Doing a ‘Dabangg’ film was a challenge to me. I was new to the ‘Dabangg’ universe. Everyone else (in the unit) had worked in the first and second parts of the series,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!