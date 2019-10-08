The buzz of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has been hyping up with every passing day. From an introductory teaser to now Kiccha Sudeep’s character poster, the makers are trying to pique audience’s interest and they’re taking a right route till now. A fully fledged teaser in on the cards and will be out with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh’s Housefull 4.

Salman Khan took to his social media and posted, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai.

Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in ‘Dabangg 3’. #KicchaSudeepInDabangg3 @KicchaSudeep @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia”

Check out the tweet below:

Sudeep, recently talked about the climax of Dabangg 3 and added, “Bare body fight against Salman Khan is the least I had ever thought of doing, ever. Yeah I do carry a little confidence today and I’m enjoying it,” Sudeep said. Sudeep is returning to Bollywood after nine years with Dabangg 3. His last Hindi outing was Ram Gopal Varma-directed Rakht Charitra.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami. It is slated to hit the screens on December 20. The film was previously expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer “Brahmastra”, which has now been postponed to 2020.

