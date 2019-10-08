Housefull 4: Energetic Ranveer Singh Takes Up Akshay Kumar’s Bala Challenge; See Video

With the release of song Shaitaan Ka Saala from Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar has hooked the B-town to the Bala Challenge. Following Ayushmann Khurrana, it is Ranveer Singh and Sajid Nadiadwala who have taken up the challenge at the 83’ wrap up party.

Last night, team ’83 celebrated the wrap up of the film in style and it was high on energy celebration organised by Deepika Padukone. While we saw the team with director Kabir Khan and the producers celebrating and Deepika-Ranveer giving us couple goals all over again, we also saw Ranveer taking up the Bala Challenge. Amidst the celebration, Ranveer and producer Sajid grooved on the newly released track from Akshay’s next release. The two tried to replicate the hook step and it was fun.

Catch the video right below:

Yesterday we also saw Ayushmann taking up the challenge on the sets of his film Bala. The actor performed the hookup step in the bald get up and the video went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, the party also saw Deepika and Ranveer romancing over a game of air cricket and it is all hearts.

’83 based on India’s 1983 iconic world cup win is set to release on January 10, 2020. Ranveer will be playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing his wife Romi Dev in the film.

