Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor FINALLY Breaks Silence On Replacing Katrina Kaif!

When Katrina Kaif backed out from Remo D’Souza’s directorial Street Dancer 3D it created a lot of buzz. Katrina’s sudden exit made Shraddha Kapoor step into her shoes and replace Katrina opposite Varun Dhawan.

While Katrina and Varun spoke about the exit on several occasions, Shraddha who has wrapped up the film didn’t comment on the episode.

It is now that the Saaho actress has come out and spoke about it. While talking to Pinkvilla, Shraddha revealed how due to some unknown reasons she had to back out from Saina Nehwal’s biopic but getting back into the dancing zone helped her.

“Ultimately I feel like there are so many reasons. Like I couldn’t do Saina (Saina Nehwal’s biopic) for whatever reasons and these things happen. Eventually, I think it is what you are happy with. I was super thrilled that I came on board for Street Dancer 3D. I love to dance. It’s one of my most favourite things in the world. So I was super excited to get back on Street Dancer and be with my old gang — my ABCD 2 gang, ” said Shraddha.

The actress also went on spilling beans over her character in the film. She revealed how her character in the film is different and she is excited to perform. Shraddha said, “Characterisation is super different and very very exciting. So, I was only happy about it. And for whatever reason am in the film, I’ve had a great time. I am very happy.”

Street Dancer 3D is Remo’s third film in the franchise. The second in line ABCD 2 also had Shraddha and Varun in the lead. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and is set for January 24, 2020 release.

