Street Dancer 3D: Nora Fatehi Shares How Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Treated Her On The Sets

The gorgeous dancer turned actress Nora Fatehi has been gaining all appreciation following her act in her latest Hindi single track Pachtaoge which had her opposite Vicky Kaushal.

The young diva who is known all across for breathtaking dance numbers ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Dilbar Dilbar’, ‘Rock Tha Party’ among others, is all excited about her big venture Street Dancer 3D which will have Nora sharing same screen space with Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and versatile actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Nora who will be seen in a full-fledged role in the film, in an interview to a leading daily shared her experience working with the actors.

As Nora in an interview to DNA said, “Varun and Shraddha were extremely accepting and supportive of me. They took me under their wings and made me feel like family. I would lose patience with myself if I didn’t get a move right, if I forgot the choreography or due to stress, ended up giving too many takes and beating myself up as an artist. “

“Sometimes, Varun would teach me how to calm down and be patient. He would say, ‘It’s okay even if you need too many takes or mess up with the choreography’. As we suffered a lot of physical pain, we would do a lot of masti to ignore it and stay positive. There were a lot of pranks on the sets.” added the actress.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the film revolves around street dancing. Apart from Varun, Shraddha and Nora, the dance flick also stars Prabhudeva, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa among others in major roles.

The film is been helmed by Remo D’souza and will hit big screens on 24th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!