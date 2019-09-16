Netrikann: Nayanthara’s Next Goes On Floors With Blessings Of Megastar Rajinikanth

Lady Superstar Nayanthara yesterday kick-started her next titled Netrikann which is helmed by filmmaker Milind Rau.

It was early yesterday when the makers took on twitter to announce the news along with the poster and a message to thank megastar Rajinikanth for letting them use the title which originally was used for his 1981 release, as their tweet read: “Happy,proud & blessed #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann Produced by RowdyPictures Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings @Milind_Rau ‘s unique creation – a thriller shoot starts today wit all ur blessings “

Happy,proud & blessed 😇🙏🏻 #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann

Produced by RowdyPictures 😎 Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings 😇@Milind_Rau ‘s unique creation – a thriller 👍🏽 shoot starts today wit all ur blessings 😇😇🥳🥳👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/qmHAAxmQ7S — ROWDY PICTURES (@VigneshShivN) September 15, 2019

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Braille language, which basically is used by visually impaired people for writing. Apart from that one also gets to see blood stains and handcuffs in the poster.

Reportedly, the versatile actress will be playing the role of a blind lady in the thriller venture.

The Nayanthara starrer is produced by the actress’ real-life beau director-turned-producer Vignesh Shivan under his production house Rowdy Pictures.

Netrikann will hit the big screen next year.

From film front, apart from Netrikann, Nayanthara also has two big releases this year in form of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is helmed by Surender Reddy & Bigil opposite Thalapathy Vijay which is helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

