WATCH: Iron Man AKA Robert Downey Jr’s Deleted Scene With Nick Fury About Mutants Revealed By Kevin Feige

MCU always amaze us with interesting revelations regarding their films. At the Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige shared a deleted scene from the film Iron Man. Released in 2008, Iron Man stars Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. In the video, Nick Fury aka Samuel Jackson makes an interesting revelations about Avengers initiative & mutants.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, at the Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige said that they pulled some things out of that vault. They decided to never share these scenes with anyone. However, at the awards function, he shared this deleted scene with the world which no one has seen before.

In the deleted scene, Nick Fury tells Tony Stark about the Avengers initiative and the gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites & assorted mutants. With the mention of the mutants, it can be said that the MCU makers were indeed going to collaborate X-Men & MCU characters. However, that didn’t happen.

Watch the video below:

At the Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige revealed an alternate version of the post-credits scene from ‘IRON MAN’ with Nick Fury mentioning “mutants” and “radioactive bug bites”. It will be included in the upcoming INFINITY SAGA boxset. (Source: @BRMarvelNews) pic.twitter.com/AqzTokEc67 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 14, 2019

This deleted scene from Iron Man will be featured as an additional feature in the Infinity Saga DVD box set.

