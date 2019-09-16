Hina Khan’s Reaction To Erica Fernandes’ Gym Post Is The Monday Motivation We All Need – WATCH

Erica Fernandes is ruling hearts with her character Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It has been a year since the show is airing and has managed to stay on the top always. Erica stars alongside Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu on the show.

Due to her hectic schedule, Erica couldn’t take out time to work out and hit the gym. However, the actress has now decided to dedicate even the little time she gets to maintain a healthy lifestyle by working out. A few hours ago, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she is working out in the gym.

In the caption, she mentioned that it’s a new beginning to her and she is on the path of self-care. Erica captioned the video, “It’s time to see what I can do

To test the limits and break through

No right, no wrong, no rules for me

🤸‍♀️🤸‍♂️🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♂️ @ritesh.shaiwal

#ericafernandes #ejf #gettingbacktoshape #strength #fitness #newbeginnings #selfcare #selflove #selftime #bringiton”.

Erica Fernandes’ former co-star and actress Hina Khan who herself is a fitness freak lauded her for taking a step towards maintaining a healthy life. Hina commented, “Wohooo finally”.

Check out the posts below:

Erica Fernandes is doing well in her professional life. Along with being a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series which will be made by Vikas Gupta. Kapoor recently announced the news on her Instagram page.

