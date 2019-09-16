Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari Claims Raveena Tandon & Ahmed Khan Are Unfair; Judges Confront

Ever since Nach Baliye 9 went on air, it has been a roller coaster ride. Every now and then, a new controversy takes place followed by a new drama. After Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s spat, Urvashi Dholakia too got in to an argument with Raveena Tandon as per the reports.

Now it is being said that contestant Shantanu Maheshwari too has been involved in a fight with the judges.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source revealed to them that Shantanu complained to the creative team that the judges are biased towards a few contestants. The source said, “Shantanu went and complained to the creative team saying that he’s not happy with Raveena and Ahmed’s judgments. When the judges got to know about the same, they confronted him. ‘Do you think are we not doing our jobs properly?’, they asked.”

The source further added, “The judges further told him that instead of going and talking to the creative team, he should have approached them about the same. Shantanu was quiet after that, but he cried backstage.”

Well, we just hope these fights should now take a backseat.

