War Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: The 175 Crore Mark Is Now A Bygone!

War Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Starring Tiger Shroff and the Greek God Hrithik Roshan is a smashing success at the box office as far as the audience’s approval is concerned. The movie witnessed a record-breaking opening with 53.35 crores coming in, and maintained its strong hold on the following working days. As anticipated, its Day 6 although marked the initiation of the week but was another fantastic day on the cards.

The Siddharth Anand extravaganza action directorial has added 159.70 crores to its kitty in its Hindi version. As per the early trends flowing in, War has added another 19-21 crores to its box office collections on Monday. With that, the movie not only has crossed the 175 crore mark within 6 days making it appear like a cakewalk, but has also marked the best Monday of 2019.

War’s total collections now will stand in the range of 178.7-180.7 crores. So far so good, and with today’s advance booking being spectacular too considering its holiday all around for Dusshera, the numbers will only turn out as a massive growth!

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik Roshan on Monday in Mumbai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!