Joker Box Office (India) Day 5: A Good Extended Weekend For Joaquin Phoenix Starrer

Joker Box Office (India): Todd Phillips film starring Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker has performed well at Indian Box Office despite competition from War and getting a very small release.

Joker was released on around 500 screens but thanks to good response from the public, the film managed to survive at the Indian Box Office.

Joker earned 5.75 crores on Day 1, 3.75 crores on Day 2, 4.25 crores on Day 3, 5.25 crores on Day 4 and 5.5 crores on Day 5 taking the extended weekend business to 24.50 crores.

Going by the trend so far, Joker is expected to remain steady during weekdays and it will also take benefit of Dussehra holiday.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix felt “a little embarrassed” by his diva behaviour on the sets of Joker.

During an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor was surprised by an outtake from his movie Joker, sent over to Kimmel’s show by director Todd Phillips.

The video showed an annoyed Phoenix sniping at the film’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Clad in his Joker get-up (green hair, clown make-up), Phoenix is seen telling Sher to stop distracting him. “The constant whispering,” he said in the clip. “Just shut the f**k up, dude. I’m trying to find something real.” In response, Sher calls him Cher, poking fun at his diva-like behaviour, reports eonline.com.

“It’s not even an insult,” Phoenix said of the new nickname. “Cher, really? She’s a singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon. How is that a f**king insult?” He then proceeded to storm off set and away from the camera.

After the short video wrapped, the actor was visibly flustered.

“This is so embarrassing,” Phoenix told Kimmel. “Sometimes movies get intense because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something, so it can feel intense.”

“That was supposed to be private,” he continued. “I’m a little embarrassed, I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”

