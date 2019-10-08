War Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Indeed A ‘Festival Of Victory’ For The Team!

War Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff with their extravaganza war drama are creating some earth-shattering records at the box office. The movie holding its fort just right, and today being a festive holiday (Dusshera), the occupancy too has witnessed a rise starting from its morning shows!

War since its Day 1 has stunned everyone with its massive booking trends, to an extent that it marked the best occupancy of 2019 even yesterday, when usually even Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar biggies witness a drop! Now, talking about today’s morning occupancy, it ranges from 35-40%, which is again noteworthy. Also, to keep in consideration the fact that the evening shows will further witness an upward trend, a mammoth day is indeed on the cards!

It’s like War which ironically opened on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is again shinning brighter than the fire that sparks upon burning Ravana!

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan says the back-to-back success of Super 30 and War encourages him to set his benchmark higher.

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of War in Mumbai on Friday. Accompanying the actor were co-stars Tiger Shorff and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

War is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

