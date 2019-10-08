Joker 2 Is COMING! Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Some Interesting Details

Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker should surely be one of the best-reviewed movies in the recent past. Joaquin’s madness elevated the movie to another level and the box office figures are the proof of the word of mouth.

For the uninitiated, Joaquin has reserved his choice to star in any superhero film due to the commitments of sequels. He came so close to become Vision & then was offered the role of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange. But, he has always kept a safe distance and chose Joker only because it was a standalone film.

But, it seems the movie’s smashing success worldwide is influencing Phoenix’s thoughts as he stirs the sequel probability to Joker. In the past director of the film, Todd Phillips had to IGN, “We have no plans for a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it.” But, let’s see what Phoenix has to say now.

In an interview on “Popcorn with Peter Travers,” Phoenix said, “You know, I wouldn’t have thought about this as my dream role. But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it.” He added, “I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie.”

He also opened about the possibilities of the Joker’s further character arc, “I don’t know that there is [more to do]. I and Todd would still be shooting now if we could, right? Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!