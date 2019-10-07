War Box Office: Tiger Shroff Jumps Up In Koimoi’s Bollywood Box Office Power Index

War Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘dhamaka’ is setting the box office on fire. Beating multiple records and as many as 20 films in just 5 days, this is setting new benchmarks for the upcoming biggies of the year.

As War has breached the 100 crore mark in no time, according to our tradition, Tiger Shroff has earned 100 points in Koimoi’s Bollywood Box Office Power Index. With this and Baaghi 2, Tiger has successfully credited 200 points to his account.

He’s below Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput who are also at similar points. Ayushmann Khurrana is at 250 points, courtesy Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho and a stupendous performance of Andhadhun overseas. But, with the pace War is at, Tiger sill soon cross Ayushmann in the list.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 7. Hrithik Roshan 500 200 0 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16.Tiger Shroff 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

On his action hero tag, he added: currently, my peers are doing such amazing work, so how does one create an identity for oneself? I just want to create my own identity. When people identify me as an action hero, for me that’s more than enough.” Tiger’s past action hits include Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt and Baaghi 2. He will next be seen doing heavy-duty action in Baaghi 3 and the Bollywood remake of the cult Hollywood hit, Rambo.

Hrithik and Tiger have collaborated for the first time and, going by the hype surrounding the film, the makers have added 200 screens for War. “The day I came to know I would be working in a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan, I told myself I can’t get a bigger opportunity than this. It was like ticking off one thing on my ‘to do’ list. This film has been an educational and empowering journey,” said Tiger, talking about collaborating with Hrithik in War.

