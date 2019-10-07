War Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘dhamaka’ is setting the box office on fire. Beating multiple records and as many as 20 films in just 5 days, this is setting new benchmarks for the upcoming biggies of the year.

As War has breached the 100 crore mark in no time, according to our tradition, Tiger Shroff has earned 100 points in Koimoi’s Bollywood Box Office Power Index. With this and Baaghi 2, Tiger has successfully credited 200 points to his account.

War Box Office: Tiger Shroff Jumps Up In Koimoi's Bollywood Box Office Power Index
He’s below Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput who are also at similar points. Ayushmann Khurrana is at 250 points, courtesy Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho and a stupendous performance of Andhadhun overseas. But, with the pace War is at, Tiger sill soon cross Ayushmann in the list.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1100200001300
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
7. Hrithik Roshan50020000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12. Ayushmann Khurrana2000050250
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
13. John Abraham200000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16.Tiger Shroff200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

On his action hero tag, he added: currently, my peers are doing such amazing work, so how does one create an identity for oneself? I just want to create my own identity. When people identify me as an action hero, for me that’s more than enough.” Tiger’s past action hits include Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt and Baaghi 2. He will next be seen doing heavy-duty action in Baaghi 3 and the Bollywood remake of the cult Hollywood hit, Rambo.

Hrithik and Tiger have collaborated for the first time and, going by the hype surrounding the film, the makers have added 200 screens for War. “The day I came to know I would be working in a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan, I told myself I can’t get a bigger opportunity than this. It was like ticking off one thing on my ‘to do’ list. This film has been an educational and empowering journey,” said Tiger, talking about collaborating with Hrithik in War.

