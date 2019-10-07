Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Is Dressed To Kill In This ‘Bald With Beauties’ Photo

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. After entertaining the audiences with hilarious ‘Housefull 4‘ trailer and a quirky first song, ‘Ek Chumma’, the makers are all set to drop its second wacky song, ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’.

And now ahead of the release of the much anticipated ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ song of the movie, Akshay Kumar has shared a new poster of the film with the leading ladies of the movie. Akshay looks dapper in his all bald look and a black tuxedo and the ladies, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda are slaying it in their all black ensemble.

Check out the actors looks in the post that Akshay shared on his Twitter handle.

Panning across two eras, the 1419 and 2019, Housefull 4 is a promising comedy of rebirth, friendship and love. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Chunkey Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, among others.

The film is slated for a Diwali releases on the 26th October and will clash with Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China.

