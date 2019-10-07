Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Why She Is Nervous For Her Comeback Film The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been in the headlines across the globe since the last year now. The two got married in a royal ceremony in December last year and the actress has been away from Hindi movies post that as well. Priyanka, who was last seen in Jai Gangaajal in 2016, is finally making her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

During the promotions of the same, the global icon has opened up about how she manages to hide things from the public eye and how nervous she is to make a comeback.

While talking to Metro.co.uk about being in the public time and hiding things that they want to, Priyanka said, “We both have had almost 20-year careers as public people, and I think the attention is something we’re used to, We discover our privateness in the place we have to discover it. We each now find out how to cover very nicely, and when we’ve got to, we do. But the fact is it’s the life we’ve chosen, and it’s one thing we all know. We’re good, very busy each of us, however, we’re doing alright,’ she continued. ‘We’re doing good.”

The actress confessed that she is nervous to make her comeback. “It was after three years that I came back to do a Hindi film, and I’m just really proud that it was this one. I wanted to make sure that whatever movie I did was an immersive experience for me. I did Quantico for three years and played the same character, so I wanted to do something which would make me nervous, you know? And this was absolutely that. This is based on a real-life family, and every single scene has been told to us verbatim by them. There’s nothing that has been made up or added into their story,” said Priyanka,

The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and is set to release on October 11, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!