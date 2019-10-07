Priyanka Chopra Was Asked About Starring In Marvel Superhero Movies; Here’s What She Said

Priyanka Chopra Jones is making headlines lately as she is busy promoting her next film The Sky Is Pink. While the actress has spilled beans over many things, she also spoke about becoming a Marvel superhero.

While talking to Metro.co.uk Priyanka spoke about how she would love to see an Indian superhero in the Marvel franchise putting her forward for the part. “It’s extremely hypothetical at the moment, but sure! I think I’m a great superhero, I feel like one in real life,” said Priyanka.

Apparently this is not the first time that the Quantico actress has been linked with the Marvel studios. In the past when director Joe Russo was asked about the same, he had revealed that they are in process and are also talking to Priyanka for a similar project. That time he had said, “I’d love to work with Priyanka. I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet.”

Priyanka is making her Bollywood comeback with the film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is about motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who battled an immune deficiency and died at the age of 18. the film traces Aisha and her family’s journey. Priyanka will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The Sky Is Pink is set to release on October 11, 2019.

