Nusrat Jahan, Actress Turned Member Of Parliament, Performing Dhaak At Durga Puja Festivities Is A Treat To Watch

Actress turned Member of Parliament, Nusrat Jahan has been making headlines ever since she got married to Nikhil Jain. Their wedding was the talk of the town as Nusrat is a muslim and she got married to a hindu businessman, Nikhil Jain. Their wedding was opposed by politicians but love triumphs over everything.

Yesterday on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, Nusrat Jahan along with her husband Nikhil Jain organised Durgo Pujo. The Durgo Pujo took place at her residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. A lot of their family members and friends attended the Pujo and worshipped the goddess.

Both Nusrat and Nikhil took to their social media pages to share beautiful posts from last evening. The couple is a sight to behold in traditional Bengali attires. In a video shared by Nikhil, the couple is seen playing the sacred ‘Dhaak’ and wrote, “Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic @nusratchirps @suruchisangha #aroopbiswas”

Nusrat shared a picture on her social media and wrote, “Guess Who? #asur #asurfilter #durgapuja2019”

She captioned another post, “Ashthami te #suruchisangha with beloved hubby @nikhiljain09 and dada #aroopbiswas #durgapuja #truebong #secularbengal”

She told ANI, “I have prayed for people around us so that they live a peaceful and happy life so that whatever situation we are in it soothes down. We all are part of a big family here in Bengal.”

