Housefull 4 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & Gang Are Here To Gift Us The MOST Hilarious Diwali Ever!

Housefull 4 Trailer OUT! Earlier this morning the filmmakers unveiled a new poster for the movie starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

The makers have individually unveiled the posters of all the characters from the movie. And now the trailer is here and it’s hilarious from the word go.

The film is set in the historic era of 1419 and is convincingly related to 2019. The story is narrated using hilarious iconic comedy dialogues. Akshay, Riteish & Bobby are close friends and have a ‘reincarnation’ connect to each other and that’s how the story builds up. Kriti, Pooja and Kriti are the ‘Rajkumari’ sisters and is all set to get married. A thing that was unexpected was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Kabhi kabhi lagta hain apunich bhagwan hain!”

Well, the trailer is way better than what was expected. The music and beats are loud (not in a bad way) and so apt for this comedy ride. Johnny Lever’s comic timing is not ageing anytime soon and he is nailing it in this film too.

It is slated to release this Diwali on October 25, 2019. The fourth instalment of “Housefull 4” also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in important roles. It is reported that Akshay will be seen in a dual role — one of a London-based barber in the present day and a king in the bygone era.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who joined the team after Sajid Khan was removed as director following sexual harassment accusations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!