Meghan Markle On Dealing With Media Criticism & Struggles With Motherhood: “Not Many Have Asked If I’m Ok”

The Suits actress Meghan Markle who got married to The Duke Of Sussex, Prince Harry last year has had her own share of struggles ever she started dating him. Recently, she gave birth to their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and had to go through some really hard struggles and criticism.

The UK based media have always been very aggressive when it comes to The Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The tabloids, newspapers have published some serious remarks about her which haven’t been taken well by The Royal Family. Speaking to ITV during her recent tour in Southern Africa, she said, “Not many people have asked if I’m OK”.

“Look, any woman – especially when they are pregnant – you’re really vulnerable and so that was really challenging for me. And then when you have a newborn, especially as a woman it’s a lot,” she said when asked how she was coping up with the situation.

She further added: “Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

On being asked about if all of this was struggling, she said, “Yes”. Her comments came when the couple launched legal action against British tabloid, the Sun and the Daily Mirror On Sunday for the invasion of privacy.

Talking to ITV earlier, Prince Harry revealed how every time media criticises Meghan and him, he recalls all these memories of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash accident. He said, “I think probably it is a wound that festers. I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

He further added: “Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said, with the role, with the job, with the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

