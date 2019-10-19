Demi Lovato’s Nude Pictures LEAKED; Fans Go Berserk

Demi Lovato’s has been very open and vocal about the things that bother her. This bold attitude of hers is one of the many reasons why her fans love her so much. Recently, when Demi faced yet another problem when he nudes were leaked, her fans came in to support the singer.

The fans are quite furious and have offered their support the singer after hackers reportedly posted a series of nude photographs of the star online.

Cyber trolls recently broke into her Snapchat and began sharing a series of intimate shots, according to The Blast.

It is said that the star’s publicity team immediately began working to remove the pictures. They have all now been deleted, reports thesun.co.uk.

Rallying around the 27-year-old star, one fan wrote online: “Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. “I’m tired of this s***. Demi Lovato doesn’t deserve this at all!!!!”

Another added: “Omfg someone’s hacked Demi’s Snapchat! Why would anyone do this #DemiLovato #snapchat.”

A third wrote: “Demi Lovato has been hacked, you have no idea how dangerous this stupid joke is and the consequences it could have!!”

While another wrote: “Demi Lovato goes through enough s*** and y’all really hacked this girl and released private pictures…”

Demi Lavato has last sung the song Sober after she returned from rehab.

