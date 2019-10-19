While the latest position on Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s health continues to be unclear, sources at Kaun Banega Crorepati have said the megastar is expected to resume shooting for the popular quiz show on Tuesday.

Although unconfirmed reports state Big B is yet to be discharged from hospital, fresh information shared by our source reveals the veteran actor is fine and his hospital visit was meant for regular check-up.

“He has been admitted to a hospital and he is doing fine now. We don’t know when he will be discharged from the hospital but he is expected to start shooting for KBC from Tuesday,” a source told IANS.

Speculations over Big B’s health were triggered off when earlier reports in sections of the media claimed, the Bollywood megastar has been in a Mumbai hospital since Tuesday.

A timesofindia.com report on Thursday had stated the 77-year-old actor has been in hospital since October 15 after he was rushed to Nanavati at 2 am on that day.

The report added that the veteran actor is receiving medical attention for his liver problem, and that at the hospital, Big B has been put up in a special cabin over the past three days, with only close relatives being allowed to visit.

Soon after the timesofindia.com news, an Amar Ujala report had declared all such information pertaining to the megastar’s health was wrong.

According to Amar Ujala, Big B was at Nanavati for routine check-up. The Hindi daily held up Big B’s social media activity as proof of the fact that he is hale and hearty.

Big B is currently seen on television hosting season 11 of the quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

In Bollywood, he will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulaabo Sitab“, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahamastr” coming up, where he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

We have reached out to Amitabh Bachchan’s office for details, and are waiting for a reply.

