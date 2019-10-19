Amitabh Bachchan Upset About Discussions Around His Health; Calls It An ‘Exploitation’ Of His Individual Rights

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan got all his fans worried when the news broke that the actor was admitted to Nanavati hospital due to some major health issues. Speculations suggested that the actor was admitted for a liver ailment and had been undergoing treatment for three days. Bachchan was stationed in a room similar to an ICU, suggested reports. Some reports even suggested that Amitabh went to the hospital for a regular checkup.

The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since Tuesday. While a lot of conflicting reports had been doing the rounds in various sections of the media since Thursday about his health condition, Big B was finally discharged on Friday and has broken the silence on his health.

Big B took to social media and posted on his blog last night saying, “Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation… Ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale..”

Worried fans were quick enough to post wishes for the megastar. Many of them wished the actor a speedy recovery. Expressing his gratitude for the same, Amitabh Bachchan further posted, “My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care, that considers concern and considers the prayer for me.” Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC), on Tuesday.

On the Bollywood front, Bachchan will next be seen in the movies “Brahmastra” and “Gulabo Sitabo”. As for his annual Diwali party, the buzz is that Amitabh will be hosting it in the coming week and the party will see the who’s who of the industry.

